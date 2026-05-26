Spartan Week Gold Star family tour

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A Gold Star family and tour escorts stand before the loading ramp of an Alaska Air National Guard C-130J Super Hercules aircraft inside a hangar at the 176th Wing on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 21, 2026. The 3rd Wing-led tour provided the group an immersive look into the hangar environment and the inter-service teamwork required to maintain regional readiness. This joint-base event brought together Army and Air Force personnel to offer support, fellowship and technical insight to families of fallen service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Theodore Gowdy)