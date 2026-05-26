Spartan Week Gold Star family tour

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A Gold Star family and tour facilitators gather at the cargo loading ramp of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a 3rd Wing-hosted tour at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 21, 2026. The wide-area brief highlighted how the strategic transport airframe is configured to rapidly deploy troops, vehicles and heavy equipment worldwide. This joint-base event brought together Army and Air Force personnel to offer support, fellowship and technical insight to families of fallen service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Theodore Gowdy)