Spartan Week Gold Star family tour

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A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 525th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, talks about the 5th-generation stealth capabilities of an F-22 Raptor with a Gold Star family during a base tour at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 21, 2026. Willard highlighted how the aircraft's specialized radar-absorbent materials and structural design minimize its radar cross-section to maintain air superiority. This joint-base event brought together Army and Air Force personnel to offer support, fellowship and technical insight to families of fallen service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Theodore Gowdy)