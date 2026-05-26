Spartan Week Gold Star family tour

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Garrett Bader, the propulsion superintendent assigned to the 176th Maintenance Squadron, demonstrates the operation of an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter gunner door during a base tour at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 21, 2026. The demonstration highlighted the defensive configurations and quick-access capabilities built into the airframe for rescue crews in hostile environments. This joint-base event brought together Army and Air Force personnel to offer support, fellowship and technical insight to families of fallen service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Theodore Gowdy)