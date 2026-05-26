A civic leader from Travis Air Force Base, California, speaks with a U.S. Airman aboard a KC-46 Pegasus during a flight, May 21, 2026. The orientation flight highlighted the Air Force’s rapid global mobility and aerial refueling capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 18:10
|Photo ID:
|9713330
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-PA306-1053
|Resolution:
|2048x1152
|Size:
|547.78 KB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, From Training to Mobility: Travis Civic Leaders Tour JBSA-Lackland [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Ashley Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.