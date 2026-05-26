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    From Training to Mobility: Travis Civic Leaders Tour JBSA-Lackland [Image 8 of 8]

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    From Training to Mobility: Travis Civic Leaders Tour JBSA-Lackland

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    A civic leader from Travis Air Force Base, California, speaks with a U.S. Airman aboard a KC-46 Pegasus during a flight, May 21, 2026. The orientation flight highlighted the Air Force’s rapid global mobility and aerial refueling capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 18:10
    Photo ID: 9713330
    VIRIN: 260521-F-PA306-1053
    Resolution: 2048x1152
    Size: 547.78 KB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, From Training to Mobility: Travis Civic Leaders Tour JBSA-Lackland [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Ashley Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    From Training to Mobility: Travis Civic Leaders Tour JBSA-Lackland
    From Training to Mobility: Travis Civic Leaders Tour JBSA-Lackland
    From Training to Mobility: Travis Civic Leaders Tour JBSA-Lackland
    From Training to Mobility: Travis Civic Leaders Tour JBSA-Lackland
    From Training to Mobility: Travis Civic Leaders Tour JBSA-Lackland
    From Training to Mobility: Travis Civic Leaders Tour JBSA-Lackland
    From Training to Mobility: Travis Civic Leaders Tour JBSA-Lackland
    From Training to Mobility: Travis Civic Leaders Tour JBSA-Lackland

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    Lackland
    USAF
    civic leaders
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