From Training to Mobility: Travis Civic Leaders Tour JBSA-Lackland

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A civic leader from Travis Air Force Base, California, speaks with a U.S. Airman aboard a KC-46 Pegasus during a flight, May 21, 2026. The orientation flight highlighted the Air Force’s rapid global mobility and aerial refueling capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)