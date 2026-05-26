Civic leaders from Travis Air Force Base, California, pose for a group photo with U.S. Airmen inside a helicopter hangar during a visit to Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 20, 2026. The 37th Training Wing hosted the civic leaders to educate visitors on Air Force training missions and partner capabilities across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 18:10
|Photo ID:
|9713324
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-PA306-1244
|Resolution:
|2048x1016
|Size:
|701.92 KB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, From Training to Mobility: Travis Civic Leaders Tour JBSA-Lackland [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Ashley Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.