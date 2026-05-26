From Training to Mobility: Travis Civic Leaders Tour JBSA-Lackland

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Civic leaders from Travis Air Force Base, California, pose for a group photo with U.S. Airmen inside a helicopter hangar during a visit to Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 20, 2026. The 37th Training Wing hosted the civic leaders to educate visitors on Air Force training missions and partner capabilities across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)