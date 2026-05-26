From Training to Mobility: Travis Civic Leaders Tour JBSA-Lackland

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A U.S. Air Force Military Training Instructor congratulates a trainee during a basic military training event at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 20, 2026. Civic leaders from Travis Air Force Base, California, observed portions of Basic Military Training during their visit hosted by the 37th Training Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)