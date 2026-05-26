A U.S. Air Force Military Training Instructor congratulates a trainee during a basic military training event at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 20, 2026. Civic leaders from Travis Air Force Base, California, observed portions of Basic Military Training during their visit hosted by the 37th Training Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 18:10
|Photo ID:
|9713323
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-PA306-1115
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, From Training to Mobility: Travis Civic Leaders Tour JBSA-Lackland [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Ashley Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.