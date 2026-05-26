From Training to Mobility: Travis Civic Leaders Tour JBSA-Lackland

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A civic leader from Travis Air Force Base, California, speaks with Eric Fierro, 60th Air Mobility Wing executive director, aboard a KC-46 Pegasus during a flight, May 21, 2026. The flight provided participants with a firsthand view of the Air Force’s global mobility mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)