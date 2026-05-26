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    From Training to Mobility: Travis Civic Leaders Tour JBSA-Lackland [Image 7 of 8]

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    From Training to Mobility: Travis Civic Leaders Tour JBSA-Lackland

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    A civic leader from Travis Air Force Base, California, speaks with Eric Fierro, 60th Air Mobility Wing executive director, aboard a KC-46 Pegasus during a flight, May 21, 2026. The flight provided participants with a firsthand view of the Air Force’s global mobility mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 18:10
    Photo ID: 9713329
    VIRIN: 260521-F-PA306-1030
    Resolution: 2048x1152
    Size: 636.69 KB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, From Training to Mobility: Travis Civic Leaders Tour JBSA-Lackland [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Ashley Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    From Training to Mobility: Travis Civic Leaders Tour JBSA-Lackland
    From Training to Mobility: Travis Civic Leaders Tour JBSA-Lackland
    From Training to Mobility: Travis Civic Leaders Tour JBSA-Lackland
    From Training to Mobility: Travis Civic Leaders Tour JBSA-Lackland
    From Training to Mobility: Travis Civic Leaders Tour JBSA-Lackland
    From Training to Mobility: Travis Civic Leaders Tour JBSA-Lackland
    From Training to Mobility: Travis Civic Leaders Tour JBSA-Lackland
    From Training to Mobility: Travis Civic Leaders Tour JBSA-Lackland

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    Lackland
    USAF
    civic leaders
    JBSA
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