From Training to Mobility: Travis Civic Leaders Tour JBSA-Lackland

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U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon Shroyer, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, and civic leaders from Travis Air Force Base, California, observe basic military training activities at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 20, 2026. The 37th Training Wing hosted the civic leaders to provide insight into the Air Force’s training mission and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)