From Training to Mobility: Travis Civic Leaders Tour JBSA-Lackland

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U.S. Air Force trainees stand in formation during a basic military training graduation event at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 20, 2026. Civic leaders from Travis Air Force Base, California, visited the installation to learn more about the Air Force’s foundational training mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)