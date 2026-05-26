U.S. Air Force trainees stand in formation during a basic military training graduation event at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 20, 2026. Civic leaders from Travis Air Force Base, California, visited the installation to learn more about the Air Force’s foundational training mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 18:10
|Photo ID:
|9713321
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-PA306-1065
|Resolution:
|2048x1152
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, From Training to Mobility: Travis Civic Leaders Tour JBSA-Lackland [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Ashley Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.