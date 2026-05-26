From Training to Mobility: Travis Civic Leaders Tour JBSA-Lackland

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A civic leader from Travis Air Force Base, California, sits inside an aircraft cockpit display during a visit to Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 20, 2026. The 37th Training Wing hosted the civic leaders to educate visitors on Air Force training and partner mission capabilities across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)