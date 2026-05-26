From Training to Mobility: Travis Civic Leaders Tour JBSA-Lackland

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Civic leaders from Travis Air Force Base, California, receive a mission brief from members of the 37th Training Wing during a visit to Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 20, 2026. The visit educated civic leaders on the wing’s mission, Basic Military Training, and support for partner organizations across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)