Civic leaders from Travis Air Force Base, California, receive a mission brief from members of the 37th Training Wing during a visit to Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 20, 2026. The visit educated civic leaders on the wing’s mission, Basic Military Training, and support for partner organizations across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 18:10
|Photo ID:
|9713316
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-PA306-1016
|Resolution:
|2048x1152
|Size:
|868.3 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, From Training to Mobility: Travis Civic Leaders Tour JBSA-Lackland [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Ashley Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.