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    Where Leaders Are Made: Sheppard NCO Academy Dedicates Auditorium to SEAC 4 Colón‑López [Image 8 of 8]

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    Where Leaders Are Made: Sheppard NCO Academy Dedicates Auditorium to SEAC 4 Colón‑López

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel 

    82nd Training Wing

    Retired Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón “CZ” Colón‑López poses for a group photo with members of the Sheppard Noncommissioned Officer Academy following the dedication of the Colón‑López Noncommissioned Officer Academy Auditorium at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, May 27, 2026. Their gathering reflected a shared commitment to strengthening the mission by developing and preparing the next generation of enlisted leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 16:33
    Photo ID: 9713138
    VIRIN: 260527-F-GJ229-1700
    Resolution: 5881x3308
    Size: 8.29 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Where Leaders Are Made: Sheppard NCO Academy Dedicates Auditorium to SEAC 4 Colón‑López [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Where Leaders Are Made: Sheppard NCO Academy Dedicates Auditorium to SEAC 4 Colón‑López
    Where Leaders Are Made: Sheppard NCO Academy Dedicates Auditorium to SEAC 4 Colón‑López
    Where Leaders Are Made: Sheppard NCO Academy Dedicates Auditorium to SEAC 4 Colón‑López
    Where Leaders Are Made: Sheppard NCO Academy Dedicates Auditorium to SEAC 4 Colón‑López
    Where Leaders Are Made: Sheppard NCO Academy Dedicates Auditorium to SEAC 4 Colón‑López
    Where Leaders Are Made: Sheppard NCO Academy Dedicates Auditorium to SEAC 4 Colón‑López
    Where Leaders Are Made: Sheppard NCO Academy Dedicates Auditorium to SEAC 4 Colón‑López
    Where Leaders Are Made: Sheppard NCO Academy Dedicates Auditorium to SEAC 4 Colón‑López

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    Where Leaders Are Made: Sheppard NCO Academy Dedicates Auditorium to SEAC 4 Colón‑López

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