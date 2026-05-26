Where Leaders Are Made: Sheppard NCO Academy Dedicates Auditorium to SEAC 4 Colón‑López

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Retired Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón “CZ” Colón‑López poses for a group photo with members of the Sheppard Noncommissioned Officer Academy following the dedication of the Colón‑López Noncommissioned Officer Academy Auditorium at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, May 27, 2026. Their gathering reflected a shared commitment to strengthening the mission by developing and preparing the next generation of enlisted leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)