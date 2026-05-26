Retired Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón “CZ” Colón‑López is guided through the newly installed displays honoring his career by U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Wilfred Morgan, Sheppard Noncommissioned Officer Academy commandant, during a visit to Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, May 27, 2026. The exhibits highlighted defining moments from Colón‑López’s decades of service, preserving his legacy through photos, artifacts, and stories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 16:33
|Photo ID:
|9713130
|VIRIN:
|260527-F-GJ229-1068
|Resolution:
|4265x3412
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Where Leaders Are Made: Sheppard NCO Academy Dedicates Auditorium to SEAC 4 Colón‑López [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Where Leaders Are Made: Sheppard NCO Academy Dedicates Auditorium to SEAC 4 Colón‑López
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