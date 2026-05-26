Where Leaders Are Made: Sheppard NCO Academy Dedicates Auditorium to SEAC 4 Colón‑López

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Retired Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón “CZ” Colón‑López is guided through the newly installed displays honoring his career by U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Wilfred Morgan, Sheppard Noncommissioned Officer Academy commandant, during a visit to Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, May 27, 2026. The exhibits highlighted defining moments from Colón‑López’s decades of service, preserving his legacy through photos, artifacts, and stories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)