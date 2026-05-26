Where Leaders Are Made: Sheppard NCO Academy Dedicates Auditorium to SEAC 4 Colón‑López

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón “CZ” Colón‑López smiles while standing beside a mannequin displaying his service dress during the dedication of the Colón‑López Noncommissioned Officer Academy Auditorium at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, May 27, 2026. The uniform, which will be displayed at the Sheppard Noncommissioned Officer Academy, served as a symbolic reminder of the service, sacrifice, and leadership that shaped his storied career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)