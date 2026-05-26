Where Leaders Are Made: Sheppard NCO Academy Dedicates Auditorium to SEAC 4 Colón‑López

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Retired Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón “CZ” Colón‑López is welcomed into the Sheppard Noncommissioned Officer Academy with open arms during a visit to Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, May 27, 2026. The warm reception marked a day of recognition honoring his legacy, highlighted by the dedication of the academy’s auditorium in his name. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)