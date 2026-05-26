Retired Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón “CZ” Colón‑López is welcomed into the Sheppard Noncommissioned Officer Academy with open arms during a visit to Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, May 27, 2026. The warm reception marked a day of recognition honoring his legacy, highlighted by the dedication of the academy’s auditorium in his name. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 16:33
|Photo ID:
|9713128
|VIRIN:
|260527-F-GJ229-1006
|Resolution:
|5236x3490
|Size:
|5.72 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Where Leaders Are Made: Sheppard NCO Academy Dedicates Auditorium to SEAC 4 Colón‑López [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Where Leaders Are Made: Sheppard NCO Academy Dedicates Auditorium to SEAC 4 Colón‑López
No keywords found.