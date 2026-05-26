Where Leaders Are Made: Sheppard NCO Academy Dedicates Auditorium to SEAC 4 Colón‑López

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The rank insignia for the U.S. Air Force Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman is unveiled during the dedication of the Colón‑López Noncommissioned Officer Academy Auditorium at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, May 27, 2026. Revealed as part of the ceremony honoring Retired SEAC Ramón “CZ” Colón‑López, the insignia will be displayed as a symbolic reminder of his service at the highest enlisted level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)