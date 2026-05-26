The rank insignia for the U.S. Air Force Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman is unveiled during the dedication of the Colón‑López Noncommissioned Officer Academy Auditorium at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, May 27, 2026. Revealed as part of the ceremony honoring Retired SEAC Ramón “CZ” Colón‑López, the insignia will be displayed as a symbolic reminder of his service at the highest enlisted level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 16:33
|Photo ID:
|9713133
|VIRIN:
|260527-F-GJ229-1388
|Resolution:
|5497x3665
|Size:
|8.25 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Where Leaders Are Made: Sheppard NCO Academy Dedicates Auditorium to SEAC 4 Colón‑López [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Where Leaders Are Made: Sheppard NCO Academy Dedicates Auditorium to SEAC 4 Colón‑López
No keywords found.