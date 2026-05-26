Where Leaders Are Made: Sheppard NCO Academy Dedicates Auditorium to SEAC 4 Colón‑López

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Retired Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón “CZ” Colón‑López speaks during the dedication of the Colón‑López Noncommissioned Officer Academy Auditorium at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, May 27, 2026. Drawing on experiences from his storied career, he emphasized themes centered on service to the mission and the Airmen who carry it forward. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)