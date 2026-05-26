Retired Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón “CZ” Colón‑López delivers remarks during the dedication of the Colón‑López Noncommissioned Officer Academy Auditorium at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, May 27, 2026. He spoke with humility, emphasizing that the building was not about him, but about the mission, the willingness to sacrifice, and the intellect and character required to develop complete warfighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 16:33
|Photo ID:
|9713134
|VIRIN:
|260527-F-GJ229-1535
|Resolution:
|5199x3466
|Size:
|6.87 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Where Leaders Are Made: Sheppard NCO Academy Dedicates Auditorium to SEAC 4 Colón‑López [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Where Leaders Are Made: Sheppard NCO Academy Dedicates Auditorium to SEAC 4 Colón‑López
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