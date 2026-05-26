Where Leaders Are Made: Sheppard NCO Academy Dedicates Auditorium to SEAC 4 Colón‑López

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Retired Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón “CZ” Colón‑López delivers remarks during the dedication of the Colón‑López Noncommissioned Officer Academy Auditorium at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, May 27, 2026. He spoke with humility, emphasizing that the building was not about him, but about the mission, the willingness to sacrifice, and the intellect and character required to develop complete warfighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)