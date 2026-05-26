Where Leaders Are Made: Sheppard NCO Academy Dedicates Auditorium to SEAC 4 Colón‑López

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A guest book sits open for visitors to sign outside the Colón‑López Noncommissioned Officer Academy Auditorium at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, May 27, 2026. The book offered a symbolic space for Airmen, alumni, and guests to leave their reflections and well‑wishes following the dedication honoring Retired Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón “CZ” Colón‑López. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)