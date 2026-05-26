A guest book sits open for visitors to sign outside the Colón‑López Noncommissioned Officer Academy Auditorium at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, May 27, 2026. The book offered a symbolic space for Airmen, alumni, and guests to leave their reflections and well‑wishes following the dedication honoring Retired Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón “CZ” Colón‑López. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 16:33
|Photo ID:
|9713131
|VIRIN:
|260527-F-GJ229-1159
|Resolution:
|4743x3162
|Size:
|6.86 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Where Leaders Are Made: Sheppard NCO Academy Dedicates Auditorium to SEAC 4 Colón‑López [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Where Leaders Are Made: Sheppard NCO Academy Dedicates Auditorium to SEAC 4 Colón‑López
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