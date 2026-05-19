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    ESGR Boss Lift — Gowen Field [Image 3 of 9]

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    ESGR Boss Lift — Gowen Field

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Rusty Rehl 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Idaho National Guard

    Master Sgt. Fox, 124th Fighter Wing, discusses the capabilities of the A-10 Thunderbolt II with civilian employer participants during the annual Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Boss Lift at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, May 14, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 17:13
    Photo ID: 9703400
    VIRIN: 260514-O-IB272-6837
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 5.96 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ESGR Boss Lift — Gowen Field [Image 9 of 9], by Rusty Rehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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