ESGR Boss Lift — Gowen Field

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Soldiers and civilian employer participants get an up-close look at an M1A2 Abrams tank during the annual Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Boss Lift at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, May 14, 2026. Participants visited the 204th Regional Training Institute to learn about the Idaho Army National Guard's armored capabilities.