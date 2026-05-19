Civilian employer participants gather on the flight line following a UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter flight over the Camp Orchard training area during the annual Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Boss Lift at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, May 14, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 17:13
|Photo ID:
|9703397
|VIRIN:
|260514-O-IB272-9206
|Resolution:
|6000x3376
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ESGR Boss Lift — Gowen Field [Image 9 of 9], by Rusty Rehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.