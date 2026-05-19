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    ESGR Boss Lift — Gowen Field [Image 8 of 9]

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    ESGR Boss Lift — Gowen Field

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Rusty Rehl 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Idaho National Guard

    Civilian employer participants gather on the flight line following a UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter flight over the Camp Orchard training area during the annual Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Boss Lift at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, May 14, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 17:13
    Photo ID: 9703397
    VIRIN: 260514-O-IB272-9206
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ESGR Boss Lift — Gowen Field [Image 9 of 9], by Rusty Rehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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