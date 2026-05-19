U.S. Marines in woodland MARPAT camouflage uniforms brief civilian visitors wearing visitor badges atop a Light Armored Vehicle (LAV) inside a maintenance bay at a military installation. Two civilians, one in a blue jacket and one in a blue hoodie and ball cap, receive an up-close orientation of the armored vehicle alongside service members. A soldier in Army combat uniform is also visible seated on the vehicle. A red warning placard reading 'CAUTION MAY BE HOT' is visible in the upper left. The setting appears to be part of an organized public outreach or media event.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 17:13
|Photo ID:
|9703393
|VIRIN:
|260514-O-IB272-6566
|Resolution:
|5581x3376
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines Brief Civilian Visitors During Light Armored Vehicle Demonstration at Military Installation [Image 9 of 9], by Rusty Rehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.