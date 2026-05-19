Marines Brief Civilian Visitors During Light Armored Vehicle Demonstration at Military Installation

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U.S. Marines in woodland MARPAT camouflage uniforms brief civilian visitors wearing visitor badges atop a Light Armored Vehicle (LAV) inside a maintenance bay at a military installation. Two civilians, one in a blue jacket and one in a blue hoodie and ball cap, receive an up-close orientation of the armored vehicle alongside service members. A soldier in Army combat uniform is also visible seated on the vehicle. A red warning placard reading 'CAUTION MAY BE HOT' is visible in the upper left. The setting appears to be part of an organized public outreach or media event.