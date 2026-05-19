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    Marines Brief Civilian Visitors During Light Armored Vehicle Demonstration at Military Installation [Image 2 of 9]

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    Marines Brief Civilian Visitors During Light Armored Vehicle Demonstration at Military Installation

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Rusty Rehl 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Idaho National Guard

    U.S. Marines in woodland MARPAT camouflage uniforms brief civilian visitors wearing visitor badges atop a Light Armored Vehicle (LAV) inside a maintenance bay at a military installation. Two civilians, one in a blue jacket and one in a blue hoodie and ball cap, receive an up-close orientation of the armored vehicle alongside service members. A soldier in Army combat uniform is also visible seated on the vehicle. A red warning placard reading 'CAUTION MAY BE HOT' is visible in the upper left. The setting appears to be part of an organized public outreach or media event.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 17:13
    Photo ID: 9703393
    VIRIN: 260514-O-IB272-6566
    Resolution: 5581x3376
    Size: 3.69 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Brief Civilian Visitors During Light Armored Vehicle Demonstration at Military Installation [Image 9 of 9], by Rusty Rehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    military demonstration
    LAV
    MARPAT
    Light Armored Vehicle
    U.S. Marines
    camouflage uniform

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