A crew chief directs civilian employer participants off a UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter during the annual Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Boss Lift at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, May 14, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 17:13
|Photo ID:
|9703398
|VIRIN:
|260514-O-IB272-7856
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ESGR Boss Lift — Gowen Field [Image 9 of 9], by Rusty Rehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.