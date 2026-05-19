A soldier assigned to the 204th Regional Training Institute, Idaho Army National Guard, briefs civilian employers and an Air Force officer on a sand table during the annual Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Boss Lift at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, May 14, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 17:13
|Photo ID:
|9703395
|VIRIN:
|260514-O-IB272-7108
|Resolution:
|6000x3376
|Size:
|3.79 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army soldiers and civilian observers review tactical map board during military exercise briefing inside vehicle maintenance facility [Image 9 of 9], by Rusty Rehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.