A civilian employer participant gives a thumbs up as he exits a UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter during the annual Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Boss Lift at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, May 14, 2026. Participants flew over the Camp Orchard training area as part of the day's events.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 17:13
|Photo ID:
|9703399
|VIRIN:
|260514-O-IB272-9616
|Resolution:
|6000x3376
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|AF
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ESGR Boss Lift — Gowen Field [Image 9 of 9], by Rusty Rehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.