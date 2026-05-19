ESGR Boss Lift — Gowen Field

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A civilian firefighter poses in front of an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft at the 124th Fighter Wing during the annual Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Boss Lift at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, May 14, 2026. Nearly 100 local employers participated in the event to learn about the military service of their employees.