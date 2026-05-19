A civilian firefighter poses in front of an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft at the 124th Fighter Wing during the annual Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Boss Lift at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, May 14, 2026. Nearly 100 local employers participated in the event to learn about the military service of their employees.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 17:13
|Photo ID:
|9703392
|VIRIN:
|260514-O-IB272-7889
|Resolution:
|6000x3376
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ESGR Boss Lift — Gowen Field [Image 9 of 9], by Rusty Rehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.