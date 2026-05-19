Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies

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Northern Illinois University’s Army ROTC Program commissioned 10 new Army second lieutenants, May 15, in the Carl Sandburg Auditorium on the university’s campus in Dekalb, Ill. Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, The Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard, swore in the new officers and was the keynote speaker. Boyd is an NIU alumni receiving a bachelor’s degree in Criminology from the university. Five of the 10 new lieutenants are joining the Illinois Army National Guard. Established in 1968, the NIU Army ROTC program has commissioned 715 officers into the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Brad Leighton, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs)