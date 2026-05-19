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    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies [Image 6 of 59]

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    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies

    DEKALB, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Michael Humphrey and 2nd Lt. Jonah Oh pose for a photo during Northern Illinois University’s Army ROTC Commissioning Ceremony, May 15, in the Carl Sandburg Auditorium on the university’s campus in Dekalb, Ill. 2nd Lt. Oh is an active Army officer in the Nurse Corps and is pursuing a degree in Nursing from NIU. He served as the Cadet Battalion Commander of NIU’s ROTC “Huskie” Battalion. The ROTC program commissioned 10 new Army second lieutenants, five of whom are joining the Illinois Army National Guard. Established in 1968, the NIU Army ROTC program has commissioned 715 officers into the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Brad Leighton, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 22:58
    Photo ID: 9702383
    VIRIN: 260516-A-OH563-2299
    Resolution: 2916x3633
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: DEKALB, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies [Image 59 of 59], by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies
    Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies

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