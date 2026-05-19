Illinois National Guard Leaders Welcome 10 New Second Lieutenants During Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremonies

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Pablo Hernandez poses for a photo with 2nd Lt. Joshua Van Den Broeck during Northern Illinois University’s Army ROTC Commissioning Ceremony, May 15, in the Carl Sandburg Auditorium on the university’s campus in Dekalb, Ill. Van Den Broeck branched Logistics in the Army National Guard. He is pursuing a degree in History from NIU and demonstrated exceptional academic ability with a strong foundation in research, critical thinking, and analytical skills. The ROTC program commissioned 10 new Army second lieutenants, five of whom are joining the Illinois Army National Guard. Established in 1968, the NIU Army ROTC program has commissioned 715 officers into the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Brad Leighton, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs)