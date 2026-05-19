African air chiefs solidify partnerships, shape AAAF future at AACS

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Air chiefs and representatives from 29 African nations, alongside U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa leadership, participated in the 2026 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Tunis, Tunisia, May 13-15. The Association of African Air Forces member nations and prospective member nations attended the symposium, which focused on the theme "Operationalizing AAAF: An Era of Shared Responsibility," highlighting the mutual focus toward African-led solutions for continental security and crisis response. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Eve Daugherty)