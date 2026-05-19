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    African air chiefs solidify partnerships, shape AAAF future at AACS [Image 10 of 10]

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    African air chiefs solidify partnerships, shape AAAF future at AACS

    TUNIS, TUNISIA

    05.14.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Eve Daugherty  

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    Air chiefs and representatives from 29 African nations, alongside U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa leadership, participated in the 2026 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Tunis, Tunisia, May 13-15. The Association of African Air Forces member nations and prospective member nations attended the symposium, which focused on the theme "Operationalizing AAAF: An Era of Shared Responsibility," highlighting the mutual focus toward African-led solutions for continental security and crisis response. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Eve Daugherty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 11:47
    Photo ID: 9700923
    VIRIN: 260515-F-IB260-2006
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.28 MB
    Location: TUNIS, TN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, African air chiefs solidify partnerships, shape AAAF future at AACS [Image 10 of 10], by 2nd Lt. Eve Daugherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    African air chiefs solidify partnerships, shape AAAF future at AACS
    African air chiefs solidify partnerships, shape AAAF future at AACS
    African air chiefs solidify partnerships, shape AAAF future at AACS
    African air chiefs solidify partnerships, shape AAAF future at AACS
    African air chiefs solidify partnerships, shape AAAF future at AACS
    African air chiefs solidify partnerships, shape AAAF future at AACS
    African air chiefs solidify partnerships, shape AAAF future at AACS
    African air chiefs solidify partnerships, shape AAAF future at AACS
    African air chiefs solidify partnerships, shape AAAF future at AACS
    African air chiefs solidify partnerships, shape AAAF future at AACS

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    AACS
    African Air Chief Symposium
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