Air chiefs and representatives from 29 African nations, alongside U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa leadership, participated in the 2026 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Tunis, Tunisia, May 13-15. The Association of African Air Forces member nations and prospective member nations attended the symposium, which focused on the theme "Operationalizing AAAF: An Era of Shared Responsibility," highlighting the mutual focus toward African-led solutions for continental security and crisis response. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Eve Daugherty)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 11:47
|Photo ID:
|9700923
|VIRIN:
|260515-F-IB260-2006
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|10.28 MB
|Location:
|TUNIS, TN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, African air chiefs solidify partnerships, shape AAAF future at AACS [Image 10 of 10], by 2nd Lt. Eve Daugherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
African air chiefs solidify partnerships, shape AAAF future at AACS
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