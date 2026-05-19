African air chiefs solidify partnerships, shape AAAF future at AACS

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Libyan Air Force Air Vice Marshal Amhimmid



Alseefaw Qoujeel, left, and Brig. Gen. Abdul Aziz Brik, pose for a photo with their team during the 2026 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Tunis, Tunisia, May 15. During the symposium, the leaders met with U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jason T. Hinds, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa commander, for key discussions including the value of interoperability, high standards of safety, airmanship, and the importance of air mobility across Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Eve Daugherty)