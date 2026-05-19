Tunisian Air Force General Mohamed Hajem, chief of staff, speaks during a panel at the 2026 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Tunis, Tunisia, May 15. The panel discussed the challenges and lessons learned for humanitarian assistance, disaster response and interoperability in Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Eve Daugherty)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 11:47
|Photo ID:
|9700916
|VIRIN:
|260515-F-IB260-1250
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|13.34 MB
|Location:
|TUNIS, TN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, African air chiefs solidify partnerships, shape AAAF future at AACS [Image 10 of 10], by 2nd Lt. Eve Daugherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
African air chiefs solidify partnerships, shape AAAF future at AACS
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