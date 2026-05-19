African air chiefs solidify partnerships, shape AAAF future at AACS

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Tunisian Air Force General Mohamed Hajem, chief of staff, speaks during a panel at the 2026 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Tunis, Tunisia, May 15. The panel discussed the challenges and lessons learned for humanitarian assistance, disaster response and interoperability in Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Eve Daugherty)