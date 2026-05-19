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    African air chiefs solidify partnerships, shape AAAF future at AACS [Image 5 of 10]

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    African air chiefs solidify partnerships, shape AAAF future at AACS

    TUNIS, TUNISIA

    05.13.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Eve Daugherty  

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jason T. Hinds, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa commander, left, Tunisian Air Force General Mohamed Hajem, chief of staff, share a handshake following the closeout of a bilateral discussion at the 2026 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Tunis, Tunisia, May 14. The bilateral discussion covered topics such as their unique capabilities and contributions to the advancement of the Association of African Air Forces, and future efforts for continued collaboration across the African continent. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Eve Daugherty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 11:47
    Photo ID: 9700906
    VIRIN: 260514-F-IB260-1014
    Resolution: 4937x3291
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: TUNIS, TN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, African air chiefs solidify partnerships, shape AAAF future at AACS [Image 10 of 10], by 2nd Lt. Eve Daugherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    African air chiefs solidify partnerships, shape AAAF future at AACS
    African air chiefs solidify partnerships, shape AAAF future at AACS
    African air chiefs solidify partnerships, shape AAAF future at AACS
    African air chiefs solidify partnerships, shape AAAF future at AACS
    African air chiefs solidify partnerships, shape AAAF future at AACS
    African air chiefs solidify partnerships, shape AAAF future at AACS
    African air chiefs solidify partnerships, shape AAAF future at AACS
    African air chiefs solidify partnerships, shape AAAF future at AACS
    African air chiefs solidify partnerships, shape AAAF future at AACS
    African air chiefs solidify partnerships, shape AAAF future at AACS

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