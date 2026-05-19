African air chiefs solidify partnerships, shape AAAF future at AACS

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jason T. Hinds, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa commander, left, Tunisian Air Force General Mohamed Hajem, chief of staff, share a handshake following the closeout of a bilateral discussion at the 2026 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Tunis, Tunisia, May 14. The bilateral discussion covered topics such as their unique capabilities and contributions to the advancement of the Association of African Air Forces, and future efforts for continued collaboration across the African continent. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Eve Daugherty)