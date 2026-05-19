U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jason T. Hinds, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa commander, greets Moroccan Air Force Brig. Gen. Fouad El Bouchikhi, Royal Moroccan Air Force deputy of air operations, during a bilateral discussion at the 2026 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Tunis, Tunisia, May 14. Hinds and Bouchikhi discussed key concepts including the value of interoperability, high standards of safety and airmanship, and the importance of air mobility across Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Eve Daugherty)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 11:47
|Photo ID:
|9700903
|VIRIN:
|260514-F-IB260-1003
|Resolution:
|7671x5114
|Size:
|6.57 MB
|Location:
|TUNIS, TN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, African air chiefs solidify partnerships, shape AAAF future at AACS [Image 10 of 10], by 2nd Lt. Eve Daugherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
African air chiefs solidify partnerships, shape AAAF future at AACS
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