African air chiefs solidify partnerships, shape AAAF future at AACS

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jason T. Hinds, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa commander, greets Moroccan Air Force Brig. Gen. Fouad El Bouchikhi, Royal Moroccan Air Force deputy of air operations, during a bilateral discussion at the 2026 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Tunis, Tunisia, May 14. Hinds and Bouchikhi discussed key concepts including the value of interoperability, high standards of safety and airmanship, and the importance of air mobility across Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Eve Daugherty)