African air chiefs solidify partnerships, shape AAAF future at AACS

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jason T. Hinds, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa commander, greets Kenyan Maj. Gen. Bernard Waliaula, Kenyan Air Force commander, during a bilateral meeting between the two leaders at the 2026 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Tunis, Tunisia, May 15. The meeting included discussions about Kenya’s unique capabilities, contributions to the advancement of the Association of African Air Forces, and future efforts for continued collaboration across the African continent. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Eve Daugherty)