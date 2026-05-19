African air chiefs solidify partnerships, shape AAAF future at AACS

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Khaled Sehili, Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Tunisia, second from left, Tunisian Air Force General Mohamed Hajem, chief of staff, right, Nigerian Air Force Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, chief of the air staff, second from right, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jason T. Hinds, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa commander, third from left, observe a demonstration of a Tunisian Air Force exercise simulation system during an airpower exposition at the 2026 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Tunis, Tunisia, May 13. The airpower expo showcased capabilities, training opportunities, and partnership offerings that support African-led airpower development. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Eve Daugherty)