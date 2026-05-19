African air chiefs solidify partnerships, shape AAAF future at AACS

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U.S. Air Force Colonel Kristin Cullinan, Association of African Air Forces secretary general, provides remarks during the closing ceremony at the 2026 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Tunis, Tunisia, May 15. In her remarks, Cullinan announced that all six proposals aimed at operationalizing AAAF were passed in the previous voting session, and a total of 49 bilateral discussions took place during the three-day event. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Eve Daugherty)