U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Crandall, 8th Comptroller Squadron financial operations supervisor, prepares to transport injured parties during exercise Beverly Sentinel 26-3 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 19, 2026. Members of the 8th Fighter Wing sharpened their ability to operate in high-pressure combat scenarios by refining command and control procedures, strengthening communication across the wing, and reinforcing their “Fight Tonight” readiness mindset. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 04:54
|Photo ID:
|9696872
|VIRIN:
|260519-F-ER993-1142
|Resolution:
|5805x3265
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Bev. Sent. 26-3: Wolf Pack bolsters defensive maneuvers and TCCC [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.