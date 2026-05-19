U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Chapman, 8th Fighter Wing Command Post noncommissioned officer in charge of command and control operations, acts as an opposing force during exercise Beverly Sentinel 26-3 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 19, 2026. Bev. Sent. 26-3 challenged Airmen to execute mission-critical decisions under uncertainty while maintaining the tempo required to defend the base and sustain combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 04:54
|Photo ID:
|9696858
|VIRIN:
|260519-F-ER993-1015
|Resolution:
|4470x2514
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bev. Sent. 26-3: Wolf Pack bolsters defensive maneuvers and TCCC [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.