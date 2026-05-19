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    Bev. Sent. 26-3: Wolf Pack bolsters defensive maneuvers and TCCC [Image 10 of 11]

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    Bev. Sent. 26-3: Wolf Pack bolsters defensive maneuvers and TCCC

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.18.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 8th Comptroller Squadron, relocate their injured personnel during exercise Beverly Sentinel 26-3 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 19, 2026. Bev. Sent 26-3 challenged Airmen to execute mission-critical decisions under uncertainty while maintaining the tempo required to defend the base and sustain combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 04:54
    Photo ID: 9696871
    VIRIN: 260519-F-ER993-1124
    Resolution: 3846x2163
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Bev. Sent. 26-3: Wolf Pack bolsters defensive maneuvers and TCCC [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Bev. Sent. 26-3: Wolf Pack bolsters defensive maneuvers and TCCC
    Bev. Sent. 26-3: Wolf Pack bolsters defensive maneuvers and TCCC
    Bev. Sent. 26-3: Wolf Pack bolsters defensive maneuvers and TCCC
    Bev. Sent. 26-3: Wolf Pack bolsters defensive maneuvers and TCCC
    Bev. Sent. 26-3: Wolf Pack bolsters defensive maneuvers and TCCC
    Bev. Sent. 26-3: Wolf Pack bolsters defensive maneuvers and TCCC
    Bev. Sent. 26-3: Wolf Pack bolsters defensive maneuvers and TCCC
    Bev. Sent. 26-3: Wolf Pack bolsters defensive maneuvers and TCCC
    Bev. Sent. 26-3: Wolf Pack bolsters defensive maneuvers and TCCC
    Bev. Sent. 26-3: Wolf Pack bolsters defensive maneuvers and TCCC
    Bev. Sent. 26-3: Wolf Pack bolsters defensive maneuvers and TCCC

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    Bev. Sent. 26-3

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