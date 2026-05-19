Bev. Sent. 26-3: Wolf Pack bolsters defensive maneuvers and TCCC

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 8th Comptroller Squadron, relocate their injured personnel during exercise Beverly Sentinel 26-3 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 19, 2026. Bev. Sent 26-3 challenged Airmen to execute mission-critical decisions under uncertainty while maintaining the tempo required to defend the base and sustain combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)