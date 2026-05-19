Bev. Sent. 26-3: Wolf Pack bolsters defensive maneuvers and TCCC

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A U.S. Airman simulates chest compressions during exercise Beverly Sentinel 26-3 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 19, 2026. With the use of Tactical Combat Casualty Care, Wolf Pack personnel are able to perform immediate first aid response during an attack or crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)