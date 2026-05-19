A U.S. Airman simulates chest compressions during exercise Beverly Sentinel 26-3 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 19, 2026. With the use of Tactical Combat Casualty Care, Wolf Pack personnel are able to perform immediate first aid response during an attack or crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 04:54
|Photo ID:
|9696868
|VIRIN:
|260519-F-ER993-1092
|Resolution:
|6192x3483
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bev. Sent. 26-3: Wolf Pack bolsters defensive maneuvers and TCCC [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.