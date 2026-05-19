Bev. Sent. 26-3: Wolf Pack bolsters defensive maneuvers and TCCC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 8th Security Forces Squadron respond to opposing forces during exercise Beverly Sentinel 26-3 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 19, 2026. Training scenarios such as these focus on defensive maneuvers and infrastructure protection, reinforcing the Wolf Pack’s capacity to safeguard personnel and assets against potential threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)