U.S. Airmen assigned to the 8th Security Forces Squadron respond to opposing forces during exercise Beverly Sentinel 26-3 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 19, 2026. Training scenarios such as these focus on defensive maneuvers and infrastructure protection, reinforcing the Wolf Pack’s capacity to safeguard personnel and assets against potential threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 04:54
|Photo ID:
|9696859
|VIRIN:
|260519-F-ER993-1025
|Resolution:
|4151x2335
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bev. Sent. 26-3: Wolf Pack bolsters defensive maneuvers and TCCC [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.