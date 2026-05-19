Bev. Sent. 26-3: Wolf Pack bolsters defensive maneuvers and TCCC

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing, lay prone ready during an opposing force inject as part of exercise Beverly Sentinel 26-3 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 19, 2026. Leaders emphasized adaptability, rapid response, and clear communication as key components of mission success, ensuring personnel remained prepared to survive, operate, and prevail in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)