Bev. Sent. 26-3: Wolf Pack bolsters defensive maneuvers and TCCC

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Smoke bombs are used during exercise Beverly Sentinel 26-3 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 19, 2026. Members of the 8th Fighter Wing sharpened their ability to operate in high-pressure combat scenarios by refining command and control procedures, strengthening communication across the wing, and reinforcing their “Fight Tonight” readiness mindset. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)