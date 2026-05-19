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    Bev. Sent. 26-3: Wolf Pack bolsters defensive maneuvers and TCCC [Image 1 of 11]

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    Bev. Sent. 26-3: Wolf Pack bolsters defensive maneuvers and TCCC

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.18.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Smoke bombs are used during exercise Beverly Sentinel 26-3 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 19, 2026. Members of the 8th Fighter Wing sharpened their ability to operate in high-pressure combat scenarios by refining command and control procedures, strengthening communication across the wing, and reinforcing their “Fight Tonight” readiness mindset. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 04:54
    Photo ID: 9696857
    VIRIN: 260519-F-ER993-1004
    Resolution: 6192x3483
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Bev. Sent. 26-3: Wolf Pack bolsters defensive maneuvers and TCCC [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Bev. Sent. 26-3: Wolf Pack bolsters defensive maneuvers and TCCC
    Bev. Sent. 26-3: Wolf Pack bolsters defensive maneuvers and TCCC
    Bev. Sent. 26-3: Wolf Pack bolsters defensive maneuvers and TCCC
    Bev. Sent. 26-3: Wolf Pack bolsters defensive maneuvers and TCCC
    Bev. Sent. 26-3: Wolf Pack bolsters defensive maneuvers and TCCC
    Bev. Sent. 26-3: Wolf Pack bolsters defensive maneuvers and TCCC
    Bev. Sent. 26-3: Wolf Pack bolsters defensive maneuvers and TCCC
    Bev. Sent. 26-3: Wolf Pack bolsters defensive maneuvers and TCCC
    Bev. Sent. 26-3: Wolf Pack bolsters defensive maneuvers and TCCC
    Bev. Sent. 26-3: Wolf Pack bolsters defensive maneuvers and TCCC
    Bev. Sent. 26-3: Wolf Pack bolsters defensive maneuvers and TCCC

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    Bev. Sent. 26-3

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