Bev. Sent. 26-3: Wolf Pack bolsters defensive maneuvers and TCCC

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A U.S. Airman assigned to the 8th Security Forces Squadron, shoots blanks at opposing forces, during exercise Beverly Sentinel 26-3 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 19, 2026. Defensive postured training environments push personnel to adapt and overcome complex challenges, ensuring the Wolf Pack is fully equipped to execute the mission under high-stress conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)