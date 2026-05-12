U.S. Army Soldiers conduct counter-unmanned aerial system live-fire testing during Project Flytrap

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An M1265A1 Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense Stryker and an M2A3 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle, both assigned to units participating in Project Flytrap , occupy firing positions during counter-unmanned aerial system live-fire testing at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 14, 2026. The integration of both platforms onto a single range demonstrates the Army's effort to evaluate a layered approach to counter-drone defense, combining the mobility and firepower of ground combat vehicles against evolving aerial threats. From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces will conduct Project Flytrap as part of a series of linked exercises, including Sword 26, Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response, which transform experimentation into capability. During Project Flytrap, Soldiers integrate counter-unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move faster, decide faster, and fight more effectively across all domains.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott)