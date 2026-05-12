U.S. Army Soldiers conduct counter-unmanned aerial system live-fire testing during Project Flytrap

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An M2A3 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle assigned to 6th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment fires its M242 25mm Bushmaster chain gun during counter-unmanned aerial system live-fire testing at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 14, 2026. The M242 Bushmaster is capable of engaging both ground and aerial targets at ranges up to 2,500 meters, making the Bradley a viable platform for defeating low-flying unmanned aerial threats on the modern battlefield. From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces will conduct Project Flytrap as part of a series of linked exercises, including Sword 26, Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response, which transform experimentation into capability. During Project Flytrap, Soldiers integrate counter-unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move faster, decide faster, and fight more effectively across all domains.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott)