U.S. Army Soldiers conduct counter-unmanned aerial system live-fire testing during Project Flytrap

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. Hayden Regeon, an air and missile defense crewmember assigned to 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, performs maintenance on the XM914 30mm cannon of an M1265A1 Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense Stryker during Project Flytrap at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 14, 2026. The M1265A1 Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense Stryker is designed to detect, track and engage aerial threats including unmanned aerial systems, rotary-wing and low-flying fixed-wing aircraft, providing mobile air defense coverage to maneuver forces on the battlefield. From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces will conduct Project Flytrap as part of a series of linked exercises, including Sword 26, Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response, which transform experimentation into capability. During Project Flytrap, Soldiers integrate counter-unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move faster, decide faster, and fight more effectively across all domains.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott)